Yogi Adityanath: Govts' welfare schemes to benefit Tharus of both UP and Nepal

Various welfare schemes run by the Union and the state governments will be benefitting the Tahru community people living in both the border areas of Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring Nepal, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday.

"People from Tharu community live both in India and Nepal. In India, attention was paid to their health and education, hence the Tharus living in India became nationalist, while the majority of those living in Nepal embraced Maoism in absence of any developmental programme," said Adityanath, addressing a public meeting in Tulsipur near here.

The Chief Minister said "various welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government pertaining to the health and education will benefit the people living in border areas, and also those in Nepal." Adityanath made the remarks at a function held here for unveiling of a statue of Mahant Awaidhyanath at Pateshwari Public School in Tulsipur area of the district by him. On the occasion, UP Governor Ram Naik urged children to focus on sports and games as well, so that they could become and remain physically fit.

