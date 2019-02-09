Yogi Adityanath inaugurates computerized mobile bus classroom in Uttar Pradesh

national

The computerised mobile bus classroom aims to drive education programs across regional, rural and remote areas of Varanasi by bringing new technologies and offering fully equipped digital tools to students

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a computerized mobile bus classroom 'HP world on wheels' here on Saturday. The computerised mobile bus classroom aims to drive education programs across regional, rural and remote areas of Varanasi by bringing new technologies and offering fully equipped digital tools to students.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates computerized mobile bus classroom 'HP world on wheels' in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/ZZjXlRoHWX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2019

The 'digital classroom on wheels' will feature some of the latest technology, including mobile devices, 3D printers, digital blackboard and computer workstations. "HP world on wheels accomplishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Digital India," wrote Yogi Adityanath on a large touch screen after inaugurating theÂ busÂ classroom. Launched in 2015 by the Government of India, Digital India is a campaign to ensure services provided by the government are made available to citizens electronically.

For this, the government is trying to improve online infrastructure and internet connectivity and making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.

