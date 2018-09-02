Yogi Adityanath inaugurates tourist cruise Alaknanda

national

The double storey air-conditioned cruise will ferry passengers across the 84 ghats of the temple city

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday inaugurated a 5-star luxury tourist cruise Alaknanda at the Khidkiya ghat. The double storey air-conditioned cruise will ferry passengers across the 84 ghats of the temple city. At present, the ferry will cover a distance of 10 km between Assi ghat and Raj ghat and the service will be extended till Allahabad later.

Adityanath took a 30-minute ride on the cruise and also addressed a gathering at the Domri village, the fourth village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Adityanath praised Modi for ensuring "rapid development" in the country as well as his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

He credited the PM for "working tirelessly" for the upliftment of poor, Dalits and farmers in addition to the empowerment of women.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, the chief minister emphasised that electrification of all the villages across the country was completed in a time bound manner which shows the sincerity and efficiency in the functioning of the union government.

He also listed the Mudra scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat among others as major achievements of the NDA government.

He then appealed to the people to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and asked them to construct toilets in their homes.

Earlier in the day, the UP CM also launched a mobile app dedicated to NRIs visiting the city on the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' to be held from January 21 to 23, 2019 in which Modi is expected to take part.

