Yogi Adityanath invites Narendra Modi for Ardh-Kumbh to be held in Uttar Pradesh

In the backdrop of violence in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, here.

Although what transpired between them was not officially communicated, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister for the "Ardh-Kumbh" to be held in Allahabad beginning next month.

Sources also said that Yogi briefed the Prime Minister about the recent violence in Bulandshahr in which Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob.

Earlier in the day, family members of the killed Police Inspector met the Chief Minister in Lucknow. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family and assured them of justice in the case.

Besides, assuring them all help, Adityanath said his government would not only take full responsibility of their education loans but would also give a government job to one of the family members.

The Inspector was hit by a stone and then shot dead in a violence on Monday which erupted after cow vigilantes blocked a main road alleging cow slaughter. A civilian was also killed in the violence.

