Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of college, stadium in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid the foundation of a degree college and a stadium named after his spiritual guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, in Jungle Kaudia area in Gorakhpur.

After laying the foundation, Adityanath addressed a gathering Gorakhpur. He said, "Mahant Avaidyanathji was a five-time MLA and a four-time MP from this area. From 1957 to 2014, he had great ties with people and they demanded stadium and degree College here."

"Dangal (wrestling) and Jungle Kaudia can't be separated. So we are giving a stadium here. Now those running on roads will be able to practice in a stadium, and akhadas should be built for wrestling," he said.

Mahant Avaidyanath had started his political journey from Jungle Kaudia. He was an MLA from Maniram seat in 1962, 1967, 1968, 1974 and 1977. He served as an MP from Gorakhpur in 1970, 1989, 1991 and 1996. During his address, Adityanath took a jibe at the power supply situation during previous governments, saying earlier people had to wait for electricity supply to resume.

He referred to the alleged discrimination in supplying electricity in parts of the state during previous governments.

"We, during the past 14 months, have ensured power supply in cities and villages without any discrimination. Roads that remained damaged for years are being repaired now," he said.

"We are providing free LPG connections to eight crore families and have also made available eight lakh houses in rural areas and 41,000 in urban areas," he said.

He asked officials to ensure that everyone in the state gets benefits of the schemes run by the central government. On Saturday, he inaugurated a boating facility at Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur and laid the foundation of an Rs 40-crore water sports complex.

