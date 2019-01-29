Yogi Adityanath, ministers take dip in Sangam

national

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday took a holy dip in the Sangam here along with many of his ministers after holding a unique Cabinet meeting at the Kumbh mela venue itself, officials said.

The ministers had travelled from capital Lucknow for the Cabinet meeting, held at the "integrated control and command centre" set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people have congregated.

Officials said almost all ministers present at the meeting took the dip.

Uttar Pradesh has 25 Cabinet ministers including Yogi Adityanath besides several other ministers of state.

After the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister along with his ministerial colleagues Satish Mahana, Brijesh Pathak, Surya Pratap Shahi and Ramapati Shastri among others, performed a 'puja' and took the dip in the Sangam.

Many seers too took the dip along with ministers. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said all Cabinet ministers along with some ministers of state took the dip in the Sangam.

"Some seers too were present there. We are very fortunate. It's a historical day for Prayagraj," said Maurya.

Earlier on his arrival, Chief Minister Adityanath visited the 'Letey Hanuman Temple' (the temple with the deity in a reclining posture) on the banks.

Adityanath and other ministers also had 'darshans' of "akshay vat" and saraswati koop" in Allahabad and posed for photographers at the 'selfie point' specially made at the Kumbh venue.

BJP's district unit chief Avdhesh Gupta said, "The chief minister has made history by holding Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj after independence."

Several other politicians too visited the Kumbh, the prominent ones among them being Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who too a dip in the sangam on Sunday.

