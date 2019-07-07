Yogi Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division
He also sought explanations from many senior government officials on account of poor performance
Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, removed the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance. The step was taken after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division.
Adityanath also sought explanations from many senior government officials on account of poor performance. Furthermore, he also ordered to remove two executive engineers of the Power Department at Padrauna
A tweet from Chief Minister's twitter handle read, "Hon. CM @myogiadityanath ji has reviewed the progress of Gorakhpur Division and has directed that SDM Sadar Maharajganj be removed from his post due to poor performance. He has also directed that 2 Executive Engineers of Power Dept. at Padrauna be removed."
à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ #UPCM à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @myogiadityanath à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤®à¤à¤¡à¤² à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾, à¤à¥à¤¶à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤µ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤®à¤ à¤µ à¤¡à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤®à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¹à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤#corruptionfreeup— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 7, 2019
CM also called for an explanation from Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj on account of poor performance.
"Hon. CM @myogiadityanath ji has also expressed his displeasure on the working of the CMO and Dy. CMO of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj and has called for explanation on their poor performance." CM Yogi tweeted. (ANI)
à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ #UPCM à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @myogiadityanath à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤®à¤à¤¡à¤² à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤²à¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸à¤¡à¥à¤à¤® à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤¡à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ 2 à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥¤— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 7, 2019
With inputs from ANI
