Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi for implementing GST

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves our thanks for implementing policies like Goods and Services Tax (GST), said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi, who was speaking at the laptop distribution ceremony here, said: "During the implementation of GST, people were criticising the new taxation regime. However, we should be thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented the GST against all odds."

"Only Prime Minister Modi had the courage to stop corruption and end the leakage of money in between. We should be thankful to him. Our Prime Minister Modi believes in transferring the total benefit of welfare schemes into the people's bank accounts directly," he said.

Praising various policies initiated by the State and the Central governments, the Chief Minister said the BJP governments have set a perfect example of how one can use technology in preventing corruption in the country.

"Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme was launched with the aim to transfer benefits directly into the people's accounts. No previous government had the intention to stop corruption but Prime Minister Modi thinks for a common man,"Â said Yogi.

Emphasising the role of technology in good governance, the Chief Minister said: "Government eMarketplace (GeM) portal launched by the government reduce the time and prevent corruption in the crop sale. It has benefitted farmers."

"UP was the first state to implement the GeM portal officially. Thanks to the proper implementation of GeM, the GeM award was received by UP in 2018,"Â said Yogi.

