Yogi Adityanath: Ram Rajya will come when everybody has access to basic amenities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said there will be "Ram Rajya" in the country when everybody has access to basic amenities, food and potable water. He also said the Ram temple is connected with the faith of a majority of people in India and its construction will be decided by the nation and society. "Ram Rajya can be established with our hard work, and seers and the people of the country should extend their cooperation to the government for Ram Rajya," he said. He was speaking at a programme here to mark the 49th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and fourth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

"When every poor gets basic amenities, their daily bread, house, clothes, medicines, electricity, potable water, and safety and security, Ram Rajya will be established," Adityanath said. He also flagged off two mobile treatment vans from the Gorakhnath temple and congratulated soldiers on Shaurya Divas. "The mobile treatment vans will be very helpful in combating vector-borne diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis," he said. To extend medicines and medical treatments to the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and four crore people have got free power connection, Adityanath said.

This is the picture of changing India, which was dreamed by "the promoter of nationalism and my Gurudev Mahant Avaidyanath ji Maharaj", he said. The chief minister said all his life Avaidyanath fought against untouchability and worked for the poor. "Without unity in society, development is not possible. The way of cow service should be learnt from him (Avaidyanath)," he said. Lauding the efforts of Modi to make the Kumbh Mela and Yoga globally recognised, the chief minister said, "The era of re-establishment of dignity of Indian culture has started."

"With the efforts of the prime minister, UNESCO for the first time has recognised the Kumbh Mela, and the entire world is recognising Yoga," he said. On the second anniversary of the surgical strike, Adityanath said, "Earlier due to lack of political will, China and Pakistan used to get chances." "But under the leadership of PM Modi, the Indian government showed its will power and Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads," he said.

