Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras gang-rape incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting of the concerned officials.

"For intensive investigation of the unfortunate incident at Hathras and all connected issues, this case is being recommended by @UPGovt to be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We are determined to deliver the harshest punishment to all those responsible for this incident," Adityanath tweeted.

The state government has suspended five policemen including the SP in the case but politics on the issue has heated up. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Director General of Police Hitesh Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home Avneesh Awasthi also met the family members of the victim earlier on Saturday. They submitted their report to the Chief Minister and subsequently a CBI investigation has been recommended.

