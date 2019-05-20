Yogi Adityanath recommends sacking of Rajbhar from cabinet, Governor accepts

national

Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday recommended to the governor immediate sacking of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP. Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved Rajbhar from his post of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister, an official spokesperson said.

UP CM Office says "CM has requested Governor to dismiss Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief OM Prakash Rajbhar from UP cabinet with immediate effect." Rajbhar, a minister for backward class welfare&'divyangjan' empowerment, had earlier resigned from cabinet but it wasn't accepted pic.twitter.com/22BJ7D41N5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik accepts CM Yogi Adityanath's request & dismisses Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief OM Prakash Rajbhar from the post of Minister for Backward Class Welfare & 'Divyangjan' Empowerment in UP cabinet with immediate effect https://t.co/hNOdyPWzXf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2019

Adityanath also recommended that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately, the spokesperson said. .

Yogi Adityanath Sacks Estranged BJP Ally OP Rajbhar from Cabinet Day After He Batted for SP-BSP Victory pic.twitter.com/PuwutvOb9N — Sudip Pan (@SudipPan100) May 20, 2019

We welcome UP CM @myogiadityanath's decision of sacking sulking UP minister OP Rajbhar from Cabinet. He did lot of nonsense during elections.



Honourable UP Governor has accepted CM's recommendation. — Chowkidar khemchand sharma (@SharmaKhemchand) May 20, 2019

He had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the cabinet. Rajbhar had also fielded party candidates from several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and supported Congress and SP-BSP alliance candidates on some seats in Lok Sabha polls. The SBSP is a BJP ally in UP and had won four seats in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

In another incident, Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar accused Yogi Adityanath of "misleading" the country on the Ram temple issue. The BJP has its governments at the state and the Centre "who has stopped them from building the temple", he said. He stated, "BJP which is in power at the centre has not been able to find a solution to Ram temple issue in the past five years what will the chief minister do in 24 hours."

"The party is in power both at the Centre as well as state, who has stopped them from building the temple. Adityanath is misleading the country on the issue," he said. During the interview, Adityanath had reportedly asked the court to give its verdict soon "or else hand over the issue to us and we will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours." To a question on the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister, Rajbhar said he (Rahul) is suitable for the post but in a democratic set up it is the public which is supreme.

