Yogi Adityanath to celebrate Diwali with Vantangiya community

The chief minister will visit Vantangiya villages for Diwali celebration

Yogi Adityanath

Following the 25-year-old practice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate Diwali with the Vantangiya community in Jangal Tinkoniya.

Though the schedule of the chief minister's visit has not been finalised yet but according to sources, Adityanath will come to Gorakhpur on November 6 evening, after celebrating 'Chhoti Diwali' in Ayodhya.

On November 7, the chief minister will visit Vantangiya villages for Diwali celebration.

"For the last 25 years, Adityanath has been celebrating Diwali with Vantangiya children and continued the practice even after being elevated as chief minister of the state in 2017," Gorakhnath Temple staff Vinay Gautam said.

"Children of the Vantangiya community started calling him 'toffee wale baba'. The chief minister will celebrate this Diwali with them," he said.

Ahead of the chief minister's visit, Village Development Commissioner N P Singh held a meeting with officials and ordered them to open ration shops in the villages.

The Vantangiya community comprises people who were brought from Mayanmar to plant trees for afforestation during the colonial rule.

Last year on Diwali, Adityanath declared five Vantangiya villages as revenue villages.

He, on the occasion, distributed sweets, fruits and textbooks among the children. He also distributed wheelchairs to the differently-abled Vantangiyas.

The chief minister had also directed officials to present proposals before the state government for making primary schools, aaganwaadi centres, sports fields, drinking water arrangements, cremation spot and grazing land available to the community.

