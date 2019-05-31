Yogi Adityanath to flag off Biking Queens 25 countries jaunt

national

Led by Sarika Mehta, Founder, Biking Queens will undertake the biking trip along with members of the group Jinal Shah and Rutali Shah covering over 25,000 kms in a span of 90 days in support of UN Women Silicon Groups Surat

Biking Queens

The Biking Queens are yet again set to achieve another milestone. This time around, they will be setting their foot in 25 countries across four continents. The ride will commence on June 5, 2019, to strengthen the aura of 'Women's Pride'.

The all-women biking group will begin the ride from India and end in London. The places covered along their journey are Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, and Morocco.

Biker Queens

This trip will be flagged off in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and is likely to qualify for addition in the records books. This road route has been less travelled by bikers in the world. This expedition will be undertaken on KTM 390. The team is ready to brave all odds in the difficult terrains and the extreme climate of the different regions.

Speaking on the expedition, Sarika Mehta said, "I am thrilled for this expedition. Every new journey is a testimonial of our strong will power and womanhood. I am proud to lead the Biking Queens and all the voyages undertaken to date. Our four-member mission will be flagged off in Varanasi and pass various countries, streets, terrains, weather changes, and much more along the way. We are happy to receive all the support from the Government of India at all times. My team is physically and emotionally prepared to take up the challenge and ace it in the best possible way. I am proud of my accomplishments. We are positive, fearless and embrace motorcycling like never before."

Sarika with Yogi Adityanath

The mission by the four brave women will encourage other women to come out and achieve what they always believe in. Women today are achieving milestones and will hold an important place in history in all sectors. Pushing the limits of the mean machines and endurance, Biking Queens will pull off a gripping 90 days led by Sarika Mehta. Along their journey, the brave women will meet many government officials and dignitaries of different countries.

