Yogi Adityanath to hold multiple public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

national

Several prominent leaders including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and many others have been holding several rallies in the state

Yogi Adityanath

With Assembly elections just around the corner in Madhya Pradesh, electioneering has reached its peak in the state. In an attempt to garner support for the candidates belonging to his political party- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday will address scores of rallies in the state's Janpad Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain regions.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held for 230 seats on November 28. The result will be declared on December 11.

With just a few days left for the polls, the state has been witnessing high-octane campaigning by political parties. Several prominent leaders including, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and many others have been holding several rallies in the state.

The elections in the state are being seen as a major political battle between senior Congress leader Arun Yadav and incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as they will face off each other in Budhni.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever