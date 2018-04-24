Yogi Adityanath to stay at Dalit majority village to listen to grievances

The event is scheduled for April 26 and listens to the problems and plight of its residents

Yogi Adityanath/ File Pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a move aimed at reaching out to the backward section by spending the night in a Dalit Majority village. The event is scheduled for April 26 and listens to the problems and plight of its residents.

Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the BJP, accusing it of ignoring the interests of backward sections, a charge which the party has consistently rubbished.

The chief minister will visit Hasanpur on Thursday to address a public rally and will stay for the night in village Mehndipur under Hasanpur subdivision about 25 km from here, Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Adityanath government, said.

Chauhan, who is the MLA from Nogawa, claimed it was for the first time a Uttar Pradesh chief minister would stay in a backward village and interact directly with its residents.

According to Chauhan, Adityanath's chopper will land at Hasanpur at about 2 pm and he will review the development work of the district.

Adityanath will take a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community, he added.

District Magistrate, Amroha, Hemant Kumar said the administration was fully prepared for the CM's visit.

