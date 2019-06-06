Yogi Adityanath to unveil Lord Rama's statue in Ayodhya on Friday
The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block statue is from Karnataka. Adityanath will also inaugurate the event to celebrate Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil a 7-foot tall statue of Lord Rama at the Shodh Sansthan museum in Ayodhya on Friday. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block statue is from Karnataka. Adityanath will also inaugurate the event to celebrate Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya tomorrow to unveil the statue of Lord Rama at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1ssVvw59Dq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019
The chief minister's visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena's media cell stated on Wednesday that the party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha later this month. Thackeray visited Ayodhya in November last year and asked the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had assured full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.
Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who turned 47 on Wednesday urged the people of the state to plant saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day. "I congratulate the entire 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and I urge them to take a resolution towards planting 23 crore trees in the state. It is a big but a necessary goal," he said. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Ram Naik and several other leaders wished him on his birthday.
Building Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya is illegal, unconstitutional: Zafaryab Jilani