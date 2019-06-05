Yogi Adityanath turns 47, urges people to plant saplings
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Ram Naik and several other leaders wished him on his birthday
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who turned 47 on Wednesday urged the people of the state to plant saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.
"I congratulate the entire 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and I urge them to take a resolution towards planting 23 crore trees in the state. It is a big but a necessary goal," he said.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Governor Ram Naik and several other leaders wished him on his birthday.
"Greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday. CM Yogi has done commendable work in transforming UP especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
Greetings to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. Yogi Ji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended birthday greetings to Adityanath in their respective tweets.
"Happy Birthday to popular Chief Minister Yogi ji who has been leading UP on the path of good governance and development. Under your leadership, I hope, the state will set new dimensions in development. I wish you long and healthy life," Shah tweeted.
à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¸à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @myogiadityanath à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¯à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤ªà¤¦à¤à¤¡ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤µ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2019
"Wish a very happy birthday to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under his leadership UP is moving on the path of development and good governance. I pray for his good health and long life," Singh said in his tweet.
à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥, à¤¯à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019
à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ @myogiadityanath
UP ministers Suresh Khanna, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Swatantra Dev Singh, Suresh Rana, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Surya Pratap Shahi, MLAs, MPs, bureaucrats and party leaders also greeted Adityanath.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel