Yogi Adityanath urged HRD minister to establish IISER in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote a letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' requesting him to establish an IISER in the state.

In his letter, Adityanath urged the Union Minister saying that the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has been providing inter-disciplinary education and in order to promote science education, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has established seven such institutes in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state in terms of its population of 23 crores and a huge section of it consists of youth, who are in search of educational and employment opportunities.

"With the establishment of an IISER, new avenues will open up for the state in terms of education and employment and the future of the youth will also be secured," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has written in his letter to Pokhriyal.

Last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought to find a "substitute" for the department, saying that it is "on ventilator". "It is important to find a substitute for this department (UP Jal Nigam) now. It is on a ventilator and we are getting lots of complaints against it. An expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crore has been done under the Varanasi Drinking Water Scheme since 2017, but nothing has happened in Varanasi," Adityanath said. The chief minister also ordered for initiation of strict action against erring officials.'

The official website of the UP Jal Nigam (http://jn.upsdc.gov.in) says, "The basic objective of creating this corporation is development and regulation of water supply and sewerage services and for matters connected therewith." In order to speed up the Namami Gange Mission, Adityanath directed officials to form a district Ganga committee within the next 15 days and collaborate with organisations and persons inclined towards this project. He also asked them to ensure that an annual meeting of all the people related to this project is held on the Ganga Dashehra. The UP chief minister was chairing a review meeting of the UP Pollution Control Board and the Department of Urban Development at the Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

Emphasising on cleaning the river Ganga, Adityanath instructed the officials to run awareness programmes against polluting of the river by immersing statues during Navratri and other festivals. He also directed them to create awareness against the disposal of dead bodies or carcasses of animal into the rivers. The chief minister asked officials to take care of the safety of the workers who clean sewage. Regarding Kanpur tanneries, Adityanath instructed Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey to ensure that tanneries that comply with regulations are allowed to start functioning. Discussing the proposed National Ganga Council meeting scheduled for July; he issued orders to the Jal Nigam and the Kanpur tanneries to ensure the cleanliness of the river.

With inputs from PTI

