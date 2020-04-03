Yogi Bear voice actress Julie Bennett dies due to COVID-19 at 88

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Julie Bennett, the actress who voiced cartoon character Yogi Bear's love interest has passed away from coronavirus complications. She was 88. Bennett died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here on March 31, her agent and friend Mark Scroggs confirmed, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Bennett started her acting career with on-screen appearances in 1950s series like Adventures of Superman, Leave It to Beaver, Highway Patrol, and The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show, before discovering her talent as a voiceover artist, beginning with 1960's The Bullwinkle Show.

She lent her voice to the character of Cindy Bear on The Yogi Bear Show from 1961 to 1962, and later reprised her character for a 1964 spin-off film titled Hey There, It's Yogi Bear. She continued to voice Cindy in projects, such as Yogi's Gang, Scooby's All Star Laff-A-Lympics in 1977, and The New Yogi Bear Show in 1988.

Her other animation credits include names like The Huckleberry Hound Show, The Bugs Bunny Show, Mister Magoo, The Real Ghostbusters, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever