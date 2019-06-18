Yogita Yana, the fashion blogger is creating storms with her work

bollywood-fashion

Yogita just subtly concurs the words of legendary fashion editor Grace Coddington "Anything for a picture" with the kind of lengths she goes to for a shoot.

Yogita Yana

The fashion influencer who already ruling the social media scene with her uncanny style. The 19-year-old fashion blogger is now slowly transitioning to modelling. "My father had come to Mumbai to become an actor. But now his dream is to see me becoming one," says Yogita. She started her Instagram account for her love for fashion. Soon, she became a huge name in the social media circuit for fashion that her account was monetised for the same.

Talking about styling, she says, "Styling is all about how you present yourself. It's about carrying yourself with confidence in anything you wear. The fashionista shares her love for silhouettes and patterns, "Being into styling is the best part Because you get the perfect opportunity to play with colours. You can always mismatch your outfit and create your own trend."

Now the young influencer is shifting towards modelling and has mapped herself to become a successful Bollywood star. She is hustling from shoot to shoot, auditions to auditions with relentless spirit perseverance.

