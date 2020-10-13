Yogita Bhuranda is gearing up to Enter Bollywood with a Big Bang

Bollywood has remained the most happening place. Thanks to the glamour, money and fame it gives to the people who rule this world. It has attracted many young aspirants who tread their journey from different fields to the acting world. One such name is of Yogita Bhuranda who is a known face in the fashion world. She has been ruling the modeling industry in a big way and now have got the chance to enter the B Town. And she is simply unstoppable.

She seems to be moving swiftly towards the fashion and modeling world with her incredible amount of beauty and glamour quotient. She is known for her competitive and sporting spirit. She has a radiant skin and crystal clear face with ample talents to express her emotions on her face thus giving success in a big way. Fame has reached every step in her life. Her presence in several pageants have helped her prosper in the industry. She has remained the potential choice for many Bollywood filmmakers apart from different fashion brands for their fashion shows.

She is all set to enter into the B Town appearing on the silver screen. She has already commenced her preparation by completing her acting course from the reputed institute called Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting School based in Mumbai. Needless to say that she has carved her niche in the modeling world by being the part of several shows like FBB Miss Diva contestant 2014, FBB miss India contestant 2018, Finalist miss face of India 2019, 1st runner up Miss face of incredible India 2019 and Miss FLAWLESS face of incredible India 2019. Her fame has brought close to Bollywood and her interest in acting will soon lead her to be seen on the big screen.

