Yogita Gupta taking over the Internet with her mastermind plan and Social influencing skills

Being a social media influencer may come off as exciting and easy, but there’s a lot of work that goes behind each post. Yogita Gupta, a 19-year-old, Commerce student from Mumbai has 4.59 lakh followers on Instagram. In comparison to other influencers, she has only 183 posts but still has a greater number of engagements.

Explaining the work behind each post that goes up, Yogita says that every week she dedicates one day to go to different locations, where she shoots multiple pictures. “I carry four to five outfits with me and get numerous pictures clicked so that I can upload one or two pictures every day”, Yogita says. Given that it is a creative platform, she also uploads pictures embellished with colourful visual designs to break the monotony of similarity.

“With social platform functionality advancing, and algorithms further limiting organic reach, influencer marketing has continued to become a more viable, valuable digital outreach consideration, which an expanding range of brands are now looking into” Yogita added.

Yogita has also been an inspiration for millions of bloggers as the diva has always motivated her fan fam to achieve their dreams also providing a satisfactory eye-catchy content that one cannot resist looking at.

“I did not plan to become an influencer. But I started gaining a lot of popularity in my friends’ circle and beyond because of my unique photo editing skills,” she explains. As her popularity and followers began to grow, local brands started approaching her. Yogita decided to discontinue her studies to focus on being a social media influencer.

