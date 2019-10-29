'You are my happiness': Dhiraj Deshmukh's birthday post for his wife will melt your heart

Dhiraj Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on Tuesday wished his wife for her birthday in an adorable Instagram post. Dhiraj, who contested on a Congress ticket, won the Latur Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, on October 24.

Wishing his wife Deepshikha, Dhiraj wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life, you are the happiness in my life may this year be filled with joy and happiness in your life @deepshikhadeshmukh #HappyBirthday #MyGirl #MyWife #Mylife."

Dhiraj's elder brother Amit Deshmukh, too, emerged victorious in the recently concluded elections. Amit was elected as the MLA from Latur City constituency. Their brotherm, Riteish Deshmukh, is a popular Bollywood actor who has been seen in movies like 'Housefull', 'Ek Villain' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

Dhiraj and Deepshikha tied the knot on February 28, 2012. Deepshikha Deshmukh, also known as Honey Bhagnani, is the daughter of Bollywood film producer Vashu Bhagnani. She changed her name to Deepshikha after the marriage.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Deepshika had said that despite busy schedules, she and her husband always make sure they give enough time to their family, which also includes visits to Latur during festivities or short vacations. She had said simple moments like having a meal together every day as a family keeps them all close-knit. Dhiraj and Deepshikha have a son named Vansh and daughter named Diviyanna.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was chief minister between 1999-2003 and 2004-2008, nurtured his home district Latur in central Maharashtra during his decades-long political career.

