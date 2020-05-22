You can fly inside India from May 25, but on a long list of conditions

Passengers have to be thermal screened and must have Aarogya Setu on their mobiles, except children below 14.

Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure

Passengers will be allowed into the terminal only if their flights are within four hours

State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew

Only personal vehicles or select cab services will be allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it.

All passengers have to wear masks and gloves

For physical distancing in passenger seating areas, chairs to marked

All staff should have hand sanitisers and PPE as directed by the home ministry

Trolleys will not be allowed in the arrival or departure sections.

Airport operators should make arrangements for sanitizing baggage before entry

All entry gates of the terminal will be opened to avoid crowding

Social distancing marks or stickers at a distance of at least a metre will be provided at the entry gates, screening zones and terminals.

Mats or carpets soaked with bleach will be placed at the entrance to disinfect shoes

Counters with Plexiglas or face shields for staff wherever there is interaction with passengers

Newspapers or magazines will not be provided in the terminal buildings or lounges

Employees with high fever, difficulty in breathing or cough will not be allowed entry into the airport.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever