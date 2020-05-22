You can fly inside India from May 25, but on a long list of conditions
As domestic flight operations resume on May 25 after a two-month hiatus, all airlines will have to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government, the Civil Aviation Ministry says
- Passengers have to be thermal screened and must have Aarogya Setu on their mobiles, except children below 14.
- Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure
- Passengers will be allowed into the terminal only if their flights are within four hours
- State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew
- Only personal vehicles or select cab services will be allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it.
- All passengers have to wear masks and gloves
- For physical distancing in passenger seating areas, chairs to marked
- All staff should have hand sanitisers and PPE as directed by the home ministry
- Trolleys will not be allowed in the arrival or departure sections.
- Airport operators should make arrangements for sanitizing baggage before entry
- All entry gates of the terminal will be opened to avoid crowding
- Social distancing marks or stickers at a distance of at least a metre will be provided at the entry gates, screening zones and terminals.
- Mats or carpets soaked with bleach will be placed at the entrance to disinfect shoes
- Counters with Plexiglas or face shields for staff wherever there is interaction with passengers
- Newspapers or magazines will not be provided in the terminal buildings or lounges
- Employees with high fever, difficulty in breathing or cough will not be allowed entry into the airport.
