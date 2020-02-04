You could do verse

Workshop

Notions of oppression and dominance, and freedom and justice, have been at the forefront of artist Nalini Malani's works for decades. She explores these issues through installations, wall drawings and animation chambers among other mediums. Now, a workshop inspired by her art will teach participants to create their own prose or poetry by blacking out words in newspaper and magazine articles. The event will begin with a walkthrough of Malani's exhibition, The Witness.

Till March 31, 10 am to 6 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

