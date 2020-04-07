You favorite web characters that inspire healthy living

With most of us working from home and eating only home-cooked food, it is actually the best time to get into shape and rejuvenate. Working from home means that you can eat when you like, even in the middle of a conference, eat junk because its soul food, timings don't matter- you are at home. You can take a break binge-watch your favorite titles and sit back to work again!

To have a fun read let's check out dialogues from our favorite characters that can become a health advisory.

1) Damini washing her hands continuously

While Damini aka Sayani Gupta awestruck the audience through her performance in Four More Shots Please!, she shared some valuable health advisory. Damini who was suffering from Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) never forgets to wash her hands to avoid germs. Amid this difficult phase of the pandemic this is something we all should incorporate.

2) Guddu Bhaiya encouraging to eat eggs

Our favorite Guddu Bhaia aka Ali Fazal from Amazon Original Mirzapur is a fitness role model. While he ate a protein-rich diet with eggs all his day he motivates us to stay fit and healthy. Eggs are the best breakfast to start your morning and keep the momentum high throughout the day.

3) Dr. Warsi asking Damini to 'Bathe 3 times a day'

Damini aka Sayani Gupta had a secret crush on her gynecologist Dr. Warsi aka Milind Soman in Four More Shots Please! Dr. Warsi used to advise Damini to bathe at least 3 times a day to stay hygienic. Heartthrob Milind Soman himself is a fitness freak who inspired to stay fit and young.

4) Umang's fitness mantra in Four More Shots Please!

Umang aka Bani J is known for her style & fitness and has always seen in bold characters. She not only keeps herself fit but also takes care of people around her. In Four More Shots Please! she is seen training her friends and colleagues to exercise and eat healthily. Isn't that the most important point in today's fast-paced life.

5) Sodhi jogging daily to be a part of Azad Hind Fauj

Sodhi aka Sunny Kaushal from 'The Forgotten Army' struggled hard to be a part of Azad Hind Fauj. While he inspired many of the young buds to fight for good, he even suggested us stay in shape. He had a routine of jogging and motivated Maya aka Sharvari Wagh for the same who later became the part of the army.

6) Monika's healthy habits from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Monika also suffered from OCD. She inspired all of us of how to keep ourselves and our surroundings neat and tidy. In FRIENDS she is seen as a person who is very particular about the exact place of every item in her house. From crockeries to couch, everything should be in perfect alignment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates