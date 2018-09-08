You have one last week to comply: SC to states, Union Territories

national

Apex court takes stern view of a majority of states and union territories not complying with its order of filing reports on dealing with mob violence

A protest against lynching. Representation Pic

The SC yesterday took a stern view of the fact that only nine of the 29 states and two of the seven union territories (UTs) have complied with its July 17 order giving a slew of directions to deal with mob violence and cow vigilantism across the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave the last opportunity by giving a week to the remaining states and UTs to do the needful. "If the reports are not filed, the home secretaries of the defaulting states will have to appear personally," the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench an empowered Group of Ministers has been set up to consider framing a law on mob violence. The court also directed the Rajasthan government to file a report within a week giving details of action taken by it in the alleged lynching of farmer Rakbar Khan on July 20 in Alwar district.

Earlier, it had issued notice to the state on the plea of Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Rajasthan officials, including the Chief Secretary and police chief, for alleged violation of the top court's verdict in the lynching case.

Lawyer Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the UP government, informed the court that 11 states, including two UTs and UP, have filed their compliance reports, while senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for Poonawala, said 23 states were yet to file.

The court then granted the last opportunity to all the states for filing their reports. It also directed the Centre, states and UTs to give wide publicity to its directions given on the verdict. It asked them to put the information on measures to curb the mob violence on their websites so that people know the recourse available to them.

