You're free to read

Sign up

This is a not the ideal time for PhD students and aspirants preparing for various entrance exams since there is little access to reading material in libraries, which they might require for additional research. School students are having a similarly tough time increasing their knowledge base outside of their textbooks. No one knows yet when the situation will normalise, but help has arrived in the meantime in the form of the National Digital Library of India offering over 38 million titles for free on its website. We scanned the list and found a treasure trove of books available in a systematic format. Different tags like language, difficulty level and educational qualification make the process of searching for titles as easy as apple pie.

The list of options includes books by someone as famous as William Shakespeare to difficult-to-find academic papers from across the world. Regional languages have also been extensively covered, with books such as Siddhanta Kaumudi in Bengali, while there are foreign language books too, as is the case with William Jones's Grammar of the Persian Language. All you have to do is create an account, search for the title you're looking for and download a PDF version.

Log on to ndl.iitkgp.ac.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news