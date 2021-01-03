You rug addict!

Sustainability may be a good word post-pandemic, but for Aditya and Raghav Gupta, it's been a mainstay of their professional ethics for long. Rug Republic, their homegrown label for handmade rugs, poufs and accessories, began to explore recycled materials for production six years ago. "If growth is not sustainable, it's meaningless," says Raghav, sharing that a large area of their workshop in Delhi is powered by solar electricity. His aim: to be carbon-neutral in 10 years.

With an eye on this goal, the pair has introduced a collection of rugs and poufs made entirely from recycled materials, whether used denims, cotton or leather. "Usually, design is the most challenging aspect of our work, but in this case, we had to spend more energy in research and development. Months have gone into figuring out how to treat denims in a way that it looks good but can be appropriate for foot traffic; techniques to sanitise recycled fabric, and of course, price it competitively while maintaining standards," he adds.

The materials are sourced from across the world, including the US and UK. According to Raghav, denim is the most durable and can handle stains and foot traffic. However, since the pieces are handmade, he advises against machine wash or treatment with harsh brushes. Home vacuum on a light setting works best. "If it's is a stubborn stain, you first blot it; never wipe. If it doesn't go, we suggest a professional dry clean."

The business, launched in 1983 as a small garage set-up in Meerut, now has takers across 80 countries. Apart from fabrics, the duo says they have also begun to bicycle tubes, PET yarn extracted from recycled water bottles, to make carpets.

FROM FABRIC ROPE: The Gunray rug uses recycled fabrics that are first made into ropes, later sewn onto a canvas base. The concentric pattern and splash of colours makes this a happy choice.

RECYCLED SILK, HEMP: The Sarah rug is a tightly woven pit loom rug made with recycled silk and hemp. Its canvas backing makes it long lasting.

What: Upcycled rugs

Where: www.therugre public.in

Cost: Rs 9,000 onwards

