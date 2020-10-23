You will always carry our blessings: Tina Ambani's birthday wish for twins Isha and Akash

Business magnate Mukesh and Nita Ambani's children, Isha and Akash Ambani turned a year older today. The Ambani siblings recently featured in Fortune magazine's "40 under 40" list of the most influential young leaders for the year under the technology section.

On the occasion of Isha and Akash's 29th birthday, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani on Friday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the twins. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Tina Ambani showered love on both, Akash and Isha Ambani as she extended the birthday greetings to the duo.

Sharing a candid picture, Tina Ambani remembered Isha as their "naughty daughter in pigtails", who evolved into a woman of substance and poise. Talking about her nephew, Tina said that from being "utterly adorable", Akash grew up to be a warm, loving, and responsible young man.

While wishing them on their special day, Tina said, "As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day." Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 5,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise owned by Reliance Industries, also wished Akash Ambani on his birthday.

