You will always carry our blessings: Tina Ambani's birthday wish for twins Isha and Akash
On the occasion of Isha and Akash's 29th birthday, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani on Friday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the twins
Business magnate Mukesh and Nita Ambani's children, Isha and Akash Ambani turned a year older today. The Ambani siblings recently featured in Fortune magazine's "40 under 40" list of the most influential young leaders for the year under the technology section.
. Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl. As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day. âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤Â @aambani1 @_iiishmagish
On the occasion of Isha and Akash's 29th birthday, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani on Friday took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the twins. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Tina Ambani showered love on both, Akash and Isha Ambani as she extended the birthday greetings to the duo.
Sharing a candid picture, Tina Ambani remembered Isha as their "naughty daughter in pigtails", who evolved into a woman of substance and poise. Talking about her nephew, Tina said that from being "utterly adorable", Akash grew up to be a warm, loving, and responsible young man.
While wishing them on their special day, Tina said, "As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day." Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 5,000 likes.
Happy birthday, Boss. . Have a good one, Akash ðÂÂÂ . #OneFamily
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise owned by Reliance Industries, also wished Akash Ambani on his birthday.
