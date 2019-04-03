Young couple found hanging from tree in Rajasthan

national

Both were neighbours residing in Ranisara village of Sanau tehsil, he added. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Representational image

Jaipur: In a suspected suicide pact, a 19-year-old man and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased-- Rugharam Bheel (19) and the girl allegedly committed suicide over their failed relationship, assistant sub-inspector, Gomaram said.

Both were neighbours residing in Ranisara village of Sanau tehsil, he added. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the officer added.

In another incident, the body of a woman was found in a bag in the vicinity of Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University. Police said as per preliminary investigation, the deceased seems to be a labourer of around 40 years of age. However, the exact identity is yet to be ascertained as the suitcase contains only a part of the woman's body, it added. Locals in the area stumbled upon the "suspicious-looking" bag on Saturday, following which the police was called. As soon as the police arrived at the spot, they opened the bag and found a part of a woman's body in it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates