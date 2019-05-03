Young girls led initiative OMH wished Siddhant Chaturvedi in a unique way; actor gushes

bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who received heart-warming birthday wishes from all across received the most endearing wishes from the girls of an initiative called OMH

Siddhant Chaturvedi who received heart-warming birthday wishes from all across, received the most endearing wishes from the girls of an initiative called OMH- Oh my Hrithik! Posting a picture of the actor, who essayed the role of MC Sher, the handle wished saying, "Hey @siddhantchaturvedi we girls want your consent for dreaming and fantasising about you !!!"

To these vivid wishes, the actor gushed and replied, "Ary ye kya maang liya". OMH is an initiative lead by young girls which addresses the guilt, shame and taboo associated with female fantasy.

From urging women's to talk about female fantasies to creating awareness, this initiative called OMH (Oh My Hrithik) intends to highlight the medical, psychological and social aspects related to the act. On his birthday the fans made creative posters of his larger than life character MC Sher, owing to the announcement of spin-off of Gully Boy, where the actor will be playing his own character, MC Sher.

Ever since the actor played the role of MC Sher, he has turned into an idol to many young artists as well as inspiration to budding rappers. MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi left an everlasting impact on the hearts of the audience with the authentic performance as an underground rapper in the movie, Gully Boys.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi has already been flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to be choosing the scripts with caution.

Interestingly titled called 'OMH' (Oh My Hrithik), the girls chose the name of Hrithik Roshan because he is undeniably the most desired man, also to keep it relevant they named the initiative Oh my Hrithik.

Oh My Hrithik, commonly known as OMH is a User Generated Content platform started by six 19-year-old young girls from Mithibai College on the 6th of March. The campaign aims to eradicate the stigma attached to female fantasies and masturbation and make it a normal topic to talk about.

