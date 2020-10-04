Young Indian talent, BCCI get thumbs up from Sunil Gavaskar

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has attributed the flow of impressive Indian talent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decisions to organise regular 'A' tours, age-group tournaments and sending teams to participate in events featuring Emerging countries.

In his fortnightly column which appeared in today's Sunday Mid-day, Gavaskar wrote: "What this edition of the IPL has done is to once again emphasise that when it comes to junior cricket nobody does it better than BCCI. Over the years, the number of tournaments in various age groups, the number of 'A' tours, the number of Emerging countries tournaments that BCCI has organised is way ahead of any other cricketing board and that is showing in the performance of the youngsters in the IPL.

"What is impressive is not just the skill set but the temperament that these youngsters have shown in crunch situations."

The former India captain pointed to a recent partnership between Sunrisers Hyderabad's Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, who helped their side win over Chennai Super Kings in the UAE. "Their partnership got the Hyderabad side the extra runs needed as could be seen by the narrow margin of their win. What came through was not just talent but temperament and that's the most heartening part. It's always temperament that separates the men from the boys and these two youngsters barely out of their teens showed that they were turning into men with that partnership," Gavaskar stated.

India's Bangalore-based National Cricket Academy (NCA) too earned a thumbs up from Gavaskar: "Some of these youngsters have had to nurse and recuperate from some serious injuries at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI has spent a mini fortune to get them back on the field but it's paying off with the performances of these players. Finally, the NCA is getting the recognition it deserves."

Gavaskar ended his piece with the words, "Take a bow, BCCI. You have made Indian cricket lovers look forward and anticipate for more."

