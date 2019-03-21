Young Kolkata club cricketer dies on-field

cricket

A few years back, another junior Bengal player Aniket Sharma had lost his life collapsing on the field while playing at the Paikpara ground

Representational Image

A young club cricketer died after collapsing on the field during a friendly match on Wednesday. 22-year-old Sonu Yadav, who plays for Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association of Bengal's second division league was playing a match at the Bata Club ground.

According to those present at the ground, the wicketkeeper-batsman was going back to the tent after finishing his batting and suddenly collapsed. He was quickly rushed to the SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A few years back, another junior Bengal player Aniket Sharma had lost his life collapsing on the field while playing at the Paikpara ground. Ballygunge SC official Shyamal Banerjee said:"I cannot believe that Sonu is no more. Sonu was a very talented cricketer. I heard the news in the afternoon. Heard Sonu was playing with his friends because our club did not have any match. I pray to Almighty so that it gives strength to his family to deal with this loss."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates