Young lifestyle blogger Prashant Gupta: ascertained to achieve transcendent heights!

At the age of 18, when young lads opt to frolic around and get indulged in frivolous activities, Prashant Gupta has chosen to become venerable and preferred a track that is unprecedented and peerless. With a profound sense of maturity and an active state of mindfulness, Prashant had a proclivity towards social media. A progressive mind learns to create novel opportunities, Prashant commenced his journey into the digital orb, and now is the youngest lifestyle blogger!

Procuring inspiration from the prominent social-media influencers and entrepreneurs, hotshots like CarryMinati and Bhuvan Bam, Prashant initiated a YouTube channel and relocating his domain to lifestyle blogging as he moved onto Instagram. Posting about lifestyle, he acquired a throbbing fanbase, waiting for his awe-inspiring content to be online. He has a fanbase of 25k+ on Instagram. The aesthetics of his posts vouch for his blogging style, followers, and splendor.

A fun-loving and jolly personality, along with being awarded as the youngest lifestyle blogger, adding to his multitudinous procurements, he was recently featured in Forbes. With his native in the city of scenic beauty, Himachal Pradesh, he resides in New Delhi currently. His personal life is as compelling as his professional. Concerned about fitness, Prashant is a Yoga freak and is fond of swimming as well, and is a snooker-lover too, sharing insights with his fans often!

At such a young age, he has gathered profound grandeur. When asked about his convictions and his unsurpassed mindset, he mentioned-“Struggles are an unavoidable part of the journey. Hardships test you in unfathomable ways, pushing you to give up but Don’t! All is going to be worth it. ever try to draw a comparison between your level 1 and someone else’s level 15. Try to live your life to its fullest”.

We really admire his audacity and will, and hope he enjoys colossal success and remains as inspiring to the youth as ever!

