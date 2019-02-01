Young maestro to bring some fresh tunes to the sitar

things-to-do

Experience the magic of sitar at a concert featuring a young maestro

The legacy of classical music holds its ground despite the many upcoming genres of music, and 20-year-old sitar player Mehtab Ali Niazi of the famous Bhendi Bazar Moradabad Gharana makes good on that thought.

"The years have been both challenging and joyful. And I don't regret it," says Niazi, who began playing the sitar at the age of four and chose to dedicate more time to music over playing outside and hanging out with his friends. The event scheduled for this evening called SurSagar, will host the young and versatile player trained by sitar star Ustad Mohsin Ali Khan, who also happens to be his father.

ON February 1, 7.30 pm onwards

AT Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Harbanslal Marg, Sion East

CALL 24044141

