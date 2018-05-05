Young Neeraj Chopra can throw 90m: World champ Johannes Vetter

Only 18 athletes have ever thrown over 90m and no other teenager has inched past 80m



Reigning world champion Johannes Vetter has predicted a bright future for India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. After winning gold at Gold Coast Games with his second career-best throw of 86.47m, Neeraj, 20, said he'd like to join the '90m club' soon.

Only 18 athletes have ever thrown over 90m and no other teenager has inched past 80m. “Neeraj is really young. He is able to throw between 88 and 90m, this year of course,” Vetter, who has a personal best of 94.44m, told the 'Olympic Channel'.



Neeraj is competing against Vetter in the season-opening leg of the Diamond League series in Doha. The field includes Olympic champion Thomas Rohler and Rio Olympics silver medallist Julius Yego. Neeraj's personal best is 86.48m, that won him gold at the U-20 World Championships in 2016 in Poland.

