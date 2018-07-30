Youngsters from Goa are migrating to Portugal, says MLA Francis Silveira

The Portuguese passport and nationality allow migrating Goans to get access to jobs in Europe, without the need for a work visa. Over the last ten years, more than 1,200 natives of St. Andre constituency have opted for the Portuguese passport

Youngsters are leaving the state and migrating abroad with the help of 'Portuguese passport' due to lack of jobs in Goa, MLA Francis Silveira told the state assembly on Monday. He said that the youth, especially from his St. Andre's constituency, are leaving the coastal state and heading to Portugal for better job opportunities.

"They say there are no jobs in Goa and are migrating by taking the Portuguese passport," Silveira told the Goa legislative assembly during a debate on labour and employment. Portuguese immigration law allows residents of Goa, whose parents and grandparents were born in Portuguese-held Goa, to obtain the passport and migrate to the European country.

The Portuguese passport and nationality allow migrating Goans to get access to jobs in Europe, without the need for a work visa. Over the last ten years, more than 1,200 natives of St. Andre constituency have opted for the Portuguese passport and nationality.

