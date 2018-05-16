Youngsters not attracted to cricket: England Cricket Board chairman

England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves feels young people "are just not attracted to cricket" and that is the reason the board's new 100-ball-a side tournament has been conceptualised



England Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves feels young people "are just not attracted to cricket" and that is the reason the board's new 100-ball-a side tournament has been conceptualised.

"The younger generation, whether you like it or not, are just not attracted to cricket. In all the work, surveys and research we have done, the younger generation want something different," said Graves.

"They want more excitement. Those are the things we have learnt for this new competition and that is what we have to make it," he added. The proposed tournament, which has got mixed reactions so far, could feature innings of 15 traditional six-ball overs and a final 10-ball over.

