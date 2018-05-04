Youngsters protest against 'moral policing' in Kolkata

Many of them were also seen hugging each other on the platform of the station as a mark of protest



Dozens of youngsters on Wednesday gathered outside Tollygunge Metro station holding placards bearing slogan 'Hok alingan (let's hug)' to protest against an alleged moral policing incident inside a train compartment recently.

Many of them were also seen hugging each other on the platform of the station as a mark of protest. According to media reports, a man hugging his female friend raised eyebrows in a train compartment on Monday. A few people objected to it, following which an argument ensued between the two sides.

The mob then heckled the couple, pushed them out of the train and beat them up, the reports said. Kolkata is known for its liberal mindset and it has no place for moral policing, a college student said.

