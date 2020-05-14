'Your clinic will spread COVID-19': Locals in Mulund force doctor to shut operation

I have been practising in this area for the past 30 years, have treated two generations. I thought, during this Coronavirus crisis, I will help my people, but I have been threatened by mobs, so now, I have no choice, but to close my clinic," said Dr Ashish Lokare from Mulund West.

Dr Lokare, 57, has a clinic at Ghati Pada, Mulund West, where his wife, son and daughter-in-law also practise. Over the past seven days, he was warned twice against seeing patients, as a plush society nearby feared that people visiting him from the slum in the area would spread the disease.

"Yes, there are cases in nearby area, but we need someone to screen the patients too. I once screened two patients and asked them to get tested for COVID-19 immediately, and their result came back positive. If there was a delay in the diagnosis, they as well as their family members could have suffered," Dr Lokare said.

He remained open from 8 pm to 10 pm, as the state government has allowed private and general practitioners to operate clinics. "Near my clinic, there is a plush society, and slums as well. Residents in the society fear my clinic will spread the infection. Twice a mob of 50 to 100 people came to the clinic, demanding to close it. I finally called the Mulund police station today. But I don't wish to operate now," he told mid-day on Wednesday. A Mulund police officer confirmed, saying, "Yes, people are afraid, and that led to such actions. It will take some time to improve."

A society member said, "We understand the need of a doctor in such a time. But, there is a slum nearby, what if someone positive comes in contact and spreads COVID-19 to people visiting there. It's better it remained closed for more time."

