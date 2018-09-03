Your dad is not a cheat, says David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham to her kids

football

Victoria Beckham reassures kids that she doesn't plan to divorce husband and former England footballer David Beckham

David Beckham with wife Victoria

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham has told her children that her marriage is solid amid false rumours of her husband and former England footballer David cheating on her.

She revealed this to Vogue magazine as the couple holidayed in the South of France. The couple sat down with daughter Harper, seven, and her three teenage brothers — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16 and Cruz, 13, to reassure them they were together after David was falsely linked to another woman three months ago, according to a report in British tabloid, The Sun.



Harper (extreme left), Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham. Pic/Instagram

A source told the magazine that the Beckhams are always transparent with their children. "Allegations about the state of their marriage and ridiculous claims about David are extremely hurtful, and obviously potentially very distressing for the kids. After the latest furore, they took the decision to be open and honest with them, reassuring them Daddy is not a cheat. Both David and Victoria are very transparent with the kids to ensure they hear things directly from them — and not from the playground," a source told the magazine.

