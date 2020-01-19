Your game, now in AR

Possessions

Possessions is a very clever game that leverages perspective and augmented reality to serve up really cool 3D puzzles. The game shows you a room which, at first glance, looks like a normal room. Changing the viewing angle reveals that some objects are not actually in their place. Your objective is to place them where they belong. The game has no time limit and you will be thankful for that in the later stages. The game is part of Apple Arcade, so you have to subscribe to the service to play the game.

Platform: iOS

Price: Apple Arcade (Rs 99 a month)

My Tamagotchi Forever

Tamagotchi is a virtual pet that you have to take care of, which means feeding, playing and cleaning your pet daily. You can also explore Tamatown in augmented reality, just direct the entire township on a table. You can also play a game of hide and go seek and help your Tamagotchi find their friends hidden around town. The game also has a non-AR component where you can play mini-games, customise and unlock delicious food for your pet.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Freemium

Knightfall AR

Knightfall AR is a tabletop tower defense game that has you defending the city from an invading army. You have to build high walls and man the catapults as your city is attacked by wave after wave of warriors. As the game progresses, you can place your fighters in strategic positions across the map to make it harder for the invaders to get close. The top-down perspective of the game makes you feel like one of those generals you see on TV plotting a war.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Freemium

Krystal Kart AR

Krystal Kart AR is a racing game that takes place in an AR arena that you can place on your desk or floor whatever works for you. I found it best to keep the track lower on the floor level. The game is essentially a race around a twisted track. While the game looks simple, you will need lots of practice with the controls. You have to literally drag your car around the track, this is much harder than it sounds. Once you get the hang of it, the game is addictive and fun. They do have multiplayer in the game but it isn’t local, which is a missed opportunity. The online multiplayer is a hit and miss due to a lack of players.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Freemium

The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead is a TV show that has, year after year, delivered on its brand of a zombie drama. This game is based on the show and allows you to team up with famous characters from the game as you take on the zombies in your street or local mall or anywhere else you find yourself. The game plays out a little like Pokemon Go where you have to physically go to where the zombies are. The game is surprisingly good at detecting the floor and placing the zombies accurately.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Freemium

ARrrrrgh

ARrrrrgh is a modern treasure hunt game that uses Augmented Reality to hide a treasure chest in a good hiding spot. The game records your movements and location. Once hidden, the opponent must use a map to trace your steps and find where the treasure is hidden. As far as graphics go, the game is basic, but it is insanely fun to play. This is especially true for children.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Free

Arise

Arise is another game that leverages augmented reality and your perspective to solve 3D puzzles. In this game, you need to lead a tiny adventurer through a 3D maze where you will need to find a safe path across what seems like dangerous terrain, by altering your position around the puzzle to find hidden paths. The game is similar to Monument Valley in the way it plays out. The puzzles are simple and the first level is free, however, you will have to pay to unlock the other levels.

Platform: iOS

Price: Free (Only one level)

Kings of pool

If you like playing pool, chances are you will love Kings of Pool. The game is an online multiplayer pool game that lets you take on opponents from around the world. The game also has a beautiful AR mode where it lets the user set up a virtual pool table where you can either practice the game or go against the AI bot called Scratch. The AR table is quite big, so make sure you have ample space to move around.

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Freemium

