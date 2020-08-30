Your money's worth

It's been four months since the whitecollar workplace moved from the cubicle into the living room. While WFH has its pros, the rapid and unexpected switch can get overwhelming when you're juggling deadlines and domestic tasks. And one perennial question that takes both time and planning is deciding what to cook.

It was on one such day when this writer was weary that Hema's Veg Rasoi came to the rescue. The venture was started in July by Hema Nakwe and her photojournalist husband Prashant from their Matunga East home. The couple sets a weekly menu; orders need to be given one day before delivery. "I've always found joy in cooking, and this might sound amusing but I enjoy feeding large groups versus, let's say, two people," says Nakwe. While she was lauded for her generous hospitality and culinary skills by friends and family, Nakwe says she lacked the confidence to turn entrepreneur. But circumstances can be compelling and effective motivators. "My husband felt it's time I let go of the diffidence and take the plunge." Being vegetarians, they decided to stick to what they know best. The items on the menu are based on seasonality and availability of ingredients. "A lot of the dishes are Maharashtrian, but to shake things up a bit, I often throw in a Punjabi or a South Indian sabzi. The other day, I prepared Kerala-style bean stir fry with grated coconut."



Hema and Prashant Nakwe prep the day's meal at their Matunga home

We happened to order in on a Thursday when the menu featured matki usal (gravy), batata bhaji (dry), steamed rice, three large phulkas, grated cucumber raita and two types of pickles. It was supposed to be a meal for one, but the portions were large enough for two. The dishes arrived in a meal box, with no spillage and the taste of "ghar ka khana". Although it was a Maharashtrian meal and the popular perception is that it's a hot and spicy cuisine, this one ranked low on the spice metre (we aren't complaining). The pricing is reasonable. A single meal box cost Rs 170.

A special mention for the two sweet and spicy pickles, prepared by Nakwe's mother and sister. Together, they run a homemade pickle and masala service called Shaku's Homemade Products. All said, if you're looking for something a little more on the indulgent side, this service is probably not for you.

Over the past few months, we've seen a slew of cloud kitchens and home-meal delivery services aspiring to replace home-cooking. It's not an easy feat to achieve. But Hema's Veg Rasoi has potential.

To order 8976764660, Whatsapp; @HemasVegRasoi, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

