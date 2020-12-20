Your neighbour doesn't want you to buy this

Anyone who has ever used a TV will know that they are incapable of producing good sound. It is probably the reason soundbars have gotten so popular. These speakers occupy minimum space and offer better sound than any TV out there.

At first glance, the Creative Stage V2 looks like any other soundbar. It does 2.1 audio, that is, stereo sound plus a bass woofer. It is black and the woofer though heavy, seems too thin to be effective. Plug it in, and the beast is ready to roar.

The box comes with a remote, an AUX cable, a power cable and a USB C. The subwoofer has pre-attached wires, so there is a limit to the distance you can keep it from the main unit.

The main unit has wall mount holes and a bunch of controls on the right side. There are several connectivity options on this speaker. You can connect via HDMI Arc, or Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, Aux and USB. It produces good results regardless of the connection mode which can be accessed using the remote-makes it easy to switch.

The speaker's USB C port lets you connect it to a computer to be used as a speaker. Though, at 26.8 inches it's large to be sitting under the monitor.

With both music and movies, the Stage V2 produced exceptional audio quality. However, the sound is a little heavier on the bass. Thankfully, the remote lets you reduce the bass down to a more acceptable level. The sound produced by the V2 is enough to fill up a moderately-sized room, it might not perform as well in a room above 600 sq feet.

While there is an option to simulate surround, I wouldn't use it for other than a movie or while gaming. It muddles the overall audio quality.

The Clear Dialogue tech also worked in some cases better than it did in others, the results were not consistent. Overall, the Creative Stage V2 stands above any soundbar in its price range and is available on Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 9,999.

