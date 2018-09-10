Your time starts, now!

people

A speed-dating event promises to help you find that special someone

Take this opportunity to connect with like-minded people from different walks of life at a speed-dating session that aims to be equal parts fun and formal to ensure the participant's safety and privacy.

Meet a minimum of 10 eligible strangers above 21 years over food and drinks, and chances are you might just find that special someone. The event promises to take an interesting turn, as all participants will have access to individual scoreboards where they have to write down whether or not they are interested in the specific people they have met. On the following day, organisers will send you an email with the details of those with whom you have a "mutual match", that is, the people who have an interest in you.

"This is a good way to take a break from the virtual world of online dating which is based largely on physical appearance," says organiser Prateek Arora.

ON: September 15, 5 pm to 7.30 pm

AT: The Beer Cafe, Kuber Complex, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

CALL: 7899988111

COST: Rs 999 (women) and Rs 2,999 (men)

