Your time starts now

One of India's top online quizzing sessions is back. After the roaring success of Kvizzing With the Comedians' movie edition, Kumar Varun will now quiz 16 comedian-sports buffs on cricket and football. Watch Anirban Dasgupta, Azeem Banatwalla, Rahul Subramanian and Sorabh Pant, among others, battle it out to claim the throne. Sports enthusiasts, mark your calendars.



Sorabh Pant

On July 11 and 12, 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199 onwards

