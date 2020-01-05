You're invited. In a novel way

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Wedding Studio by Oh!SoBoho

From the very simple to the extremely ornate, their fully customised, chic and creative designs suit every occasion and taste. "We incorporate art into our designs, thereby making something that you and the family will cherish for a lifetime," says co-founder Ratna Desai. The team oversees the wedding design theme, colours, paper as well as production of all printed material including favours and luggage tags, to provide an end-to-end solution for wedding designs.

Price: Rs 400 onwards (envelope sets), Rs 700 onwards (box sets)

Available on: www.theweddings tudioindia.com

Pink Whistle Man

This multi-award winning brand ensures that each invite is for keeps. From coaster invites and elaborately designed games to invitations that can be planted in a pot, tool box invites, and sewing box invites—there is something for everyone. "We upcycle old circuit boards or automobile parts as well to make every invite keepsake or with as little wastage as possible," says founder Ranjani Iyengar.

Price: Rs 250 onwards; Custom orders

Rs 650 onwards

Available on: Facebook: pinkwhistle man

Carmma Weddings LLP

Founded by graphic designers Bhairavi Sanghi and Kermin S Colaco, Carmma is an established name in the wedding invite industry. From classic and traditional designs to divine or destination specials and monogrammed and floral ones, there is something to match every couple's likes. "Our cards have a modern, contemporary look, but with an Indian sensibility that makes them unique," says Colaco.

Price: Rs 280 onwards

Available on: www.carmmaweddings.com

HIECO by Simran Monga

This visual design studio creates wedding invitations, stationery and gifts via expression of personal narratives. "Gone are the days when invites were all about social impression, measured by scale. Times have changed and that's why, we love to tell stories using illustrations and typography; bringing meaning to invitations," says Monga.

Price: Rs 250 onwards; custom designs - price on request

Available on: Instagram@shophieco

