Youth arrested for abducting and raping minor girl

Gurgaon: A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in Farukhnagar area here, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Saini (24), they said.

The incident came to light on Monday after the 16-year-old girl refused to attend school.

"According to a victim, on January 24 she was abducted by the accused in a car from outside the gate of her school around 8 am. The accused took her to an isolated place and raped her thrice," SHO of Maneser police station Kanta Devi said.

"After receiving the complaint, we immediately raided the accused's house and arrested him. Medical examination of the victim confirmed rape," the SHO said.

