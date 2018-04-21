Youth beaten to death by villagers in West Champaran a land dispute

The deceased was professionally a driver and a resident of the same village

Bettiah: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of villagers over a land dispute at Thakur Tola in West Champaran district, the police said today.

About 12 people surrounded Manjit Thakur while he was returning home from Lauriya bazar, near Bhaktahan bridge in

the village, and beat him up with iron rod before fleeing from the spot last night, they said.

The deceased was professionally a driver and a resident of the same village. Some of the villagers informed the family members about Manjit's critical condition who was referred to the MJK Hospital at Bettiah. Manjit died on way to the hospital.

There was a dispute between the family of Thakur and that of the accused over a piece of land measuring five cottah, they said.

